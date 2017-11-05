Report: Genoa sack Juric

By Football Italia staff

It’s widely reported that Genoa have decided to sack Ivan Juric, but are still negotiating with potential replacement Davide Ballardini.

The Grifone are in the relegation zone after just one victory this season, three draws and eight defeats.

The final straw was last night’s 2-0 loss to local rivals Sampdoria in the Derby della Lanterna.

However, according to several sources, the dismissal won’t be announced until after they have agreed terms with his replacement.

Ballardini is currently negotiating terms, as he wants a contract to the end of the season with an automatic renewal to 2019 if they stay in Serie A.

Gazzamercato claim he also demands the inclusion of his staff members Carlo Regno, Stefano Melandri and Andrea Rinaldi.

It would be the third time Ballardini has taken over mid-season to rescue Genoa from a crisis, but having clashed with President Enrico Preziosi before, he won’t take the job without guarantees.

