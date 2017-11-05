Nagatomo: 'Inter have a plan now'

Yuto Nagatomo credits Coach Luciano Spalletti for his vastly improved performances with Inter. “Now we know what we have to do.”

Nagatomo had been roundly mocked by fans in previous years, but was given a standing ovation in his most recent outing at San Siro.

“I am working well, I’ve changed nothing. The Coach put his faith in me, he believes in me, now I feel good both physically and psychologically. I am confident in myself,” the Japan international told Mediaset Premium.

“We are working tactically every day. Now we know what we have to do on the field, so we are organised and have a plan.

“We are Inter and must win. We must finish in the top four, so we must win today.”

