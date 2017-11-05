Ljajic: 'Belotti fundamental'

Adem Ljajic believes Torino “would’ve had a few more points” if Andrea Belotti hadn’t been injured and feels confident against Inter.

“We won the last game, which was really needed, as we had good performances before that, but the results didn’t come. We won and needed it to get back on track,” the Serbian told Mediaset Premium.

“Today we can play with a little more confidence. Naturally, Belotti is very important for us. If Gallo had been there against Crotone, Roma and Fiorentina, we’d have a few more points, as he is a fundamental player.”

This is a return to San Siro for Ljajic, who had a brief spell in the Nerazzurri jersey.

“It could’ve gone better for me at Inter, certainly, but that is football. I have a lot of friends who still play for Inter, I am very glad to see them, but once we get on to the field, we each have to focus on our own teams.”

