Cairo: 'Belotti like starting 1-0 up'

By Football Italia staff

Torino President Urbano Cairo said that having Andrea Belotti in the side is “like starting from 1-0 up,” but he doesn’t regret M’Baye Niang.

The Granata visit Inter at 11.30 GMT, follow the build-up and action as it happens on the LIVEBLOG.

It’s probably no coincidence that Toro ended their negative streak with the return of ‘Il Gallo’ from a month out injured.

“Belotti scored 26 goals last term and so to have him in the line-up it feels like starting from 1-0 up. Even if he doesn’t score himself, he drags away two defenders with him and frees up room for the others to score, so he is fundamental,” Cairo told Mediaset Premium.

Even during Torino’s most difficult run of results, Cairo insists Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic was never on the chopping block.

“We never had the slightest intention of firing Mihajlovic. Even though he was upset after the defeats, it was not our intention to replace Mihajlovic, nor did we even consider the possibility.

“In my experience, it’s rarely a good idea to change the Coach mid-season, especially not someone like Mihajlovic who is a fine Coach and supported wholeheartedly by the squad. To fire him would’ve been very stupid indeed.”

Although Belotti is back, Niang has struggled to find any kind of form since his transfer from Milan.

“Niang is an investment who will eventually be positive for Torino. He arrived late and without much of a pre-season training regime, so he needs a few more weeks to really work on his fitness. If he finds that physical form and explosive change of pace, he can be remarkable.

“I’m sure he will do very well and I am very glad that I signed him.”

