Ausilio: 'Perisic wed Inter project'

Inter CEO Piero Ausilio praised Ivan Perisic after rejecting Manchester United overtures. “He decided to wed the project wholeheartedly.”

“Perisic is completely within Inter, he decided to wed the project wholeheartedly, he focuses in training and works to improve himself every day. In my view, he is a genuine top player,” Ausilio told Mediaset Premium.

Manchester United and Jose Mourinho had offered over €40m for the Croatia international winger this summer.

Inter aren’t in Europe this season, which gives them the opportunity to focus only on Serie A, but is it disheartening for the others that Luciano Spalletti has used the same starting XI for five games in a row?

“There are no issues with fitness levels, as we work very intensely with those who didn’t play. As for on a psychological level, I see these lads motivated, eager and ready to make the decisions difficult for the Coach.

“Spalletti demands a lot from his players and is truly happy to have this squad at his disposal. The competition for places, if anything, raises the level of all the others.”

When asked about the January transfer window, Ausilio shrugged off speculation about reinforcements.

“I am not someone who particularly likes the January transfer window, as the best players are rarely available, so you should only take the opportunity if it can genuinely improve the squad. We took that opportunity with Roberto Gagliardini from Atalanta last season, but it’s a rare occurrence.

“These are pretty much all internationals we’ve got and it is difficult to find better out there.”

