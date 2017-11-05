Juventus unveil 120th anniversary shirts

By Football Italia staff

Juventus will wear a special one-off jersey today against Benevento to mark the 120th anniversary of the club’s foundation.

The Old Lady was founded on November 1, 1897, and this game signals the end of week-long celebrations.

This jersey harks back to the 1940s with a curved collar and large stripes.

The symbol of three gold stars – each representing 10 Serie A titles won – is also in a more old-style patch on the chest.

Read more about the 120th anniversary of Juve's foundation and their history here.

Image via @juventus

