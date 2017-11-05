Line-ups: Fiorentina-Roma

By Football Italia staff

Roma want to maintain their perfect Serie A away record, but rotate for a very tricky trip to Federico Chiesa’s Fiorentina this afternoon.

The Giallorossi’s confidence is sky high after a midweek 3-0 Champions League demolition job on Premier League title holders Chelsea.

Stephan El Shaarawy has scored three sensational goals in his last two games and starts with Edin Dzeko and Gerson, resting Diego Perotti.

Kostas Manolas returns to the centre of defence, with Alessandro Florenzi at right-back celebrating his recall to the Italy squad for the World Cup play-off with Sweden.

Lorenzo Pellegrini and Maxime Gonalons also step in to rest Kevin Strootman and Daniele De Rossi.

Bruno Peres and Patrik Schick are side-lined, but Emerson Palmieri returns to the bench for the first time since rupturing knee ligaments in May.

Roma have already matched the all-time club record of 11 consecutive Serie A away wins, so another would write history.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, cannot seem to find any consistency under former Lazio and Inter Coach Stefano Pioli.

They are fresh from a surprise 2-1 defeat to Crotone, giving them a record this season of five wins, five defeats and a single draw.

This all or nothing approach makes them rather unpredictable and a little too reliant on the form of teenage sensation Chiesa.

He starts in attack with Giovanni Simeone and Gil Dias, preferred to Valentin Eysseric, while Cyril Thereau and defender Vincent Laurini are carrying knocks.

The record between the Coaches is perfectly even, with three wins each and no stalemates.

However, Pioli has a disastrous history against Roma, managing one victory, four draws and 10 losses during his career.

Fiorentina have only won one of the last seven home games against Roma in all competition.

Fiorentina: Sportiello; Bruno Gaspar, Pezzella, Astori, Biraghi; Benassi, Badelj, Veretout; Chiesa, Simeone, Gil Dias

Roma: Alisson; Florenzi, Fazio, Manolas, Kolarov; Nainggolan, Gonalons, Pellegrini; Gerson, Dzeko, El Shaarawy

Ref: Di Bello

