Torino peg Inter back

By Football Italia staff

Inter had to fight back from a Iago Falque opener to snatch a point against Torino at San Siro, though Matias Vecino rattled the woodwork.

The Nerazzurri were unbeaten this season, dropping points only against Napoli and Bologna, sitting in second place with a perfect home record.

Iago Falque broke the deadlock with a wonderful solo effort, running from midfield to cut inside and drill low into the near bottom corner.

Eder came off the bench and got the equaliser, making the most of an inspired Mauro Icardi assist.

Matias Vecino thought he’d won it late on, but was denied by the crossbar.

