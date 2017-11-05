Insigne: 'Make up for City loss'

Lorenzo Insigne said Napoli have to “make up” for the 4-2 defeat to Manchester City, but visit Chievo with fitness problems.

“We know that this has never been an easy arena for us, but we must make up for Wednesday’s defeat, which still hurts,” the forward told Mediaset Premium.

“We are calm and will give our all to get a result. We know there’s a very long way to go, so we have to take it one game at a time.

“It’s true we used up a lot of energy in Europe on Wednesday, but we have recovered our energy.”

Dries Mertens starts, but Pepe Reina is on the bench due to a back problem and Mario Rui gets his first start after Faouzi Ghoulam’s knee surgery.

