Marotta on Dybala and Alex Sandro

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Beppe Marotta warned Benevento are not “sparring partners,” but reassured Alex Sandro and Paulo Dybala.

It kicks off at the Allianz Juventus Stadium at 14.00 GMT.

Follow the build-up and action as it happens from all today’s Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

“We are facing a Benevento side that everyone assumes will be our sparring partner, but that is absolutely not the case. We must fight to earn the three points without looking at the table,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

There was controversy over Dybala after he reacted with irritation to the last two substitutions.

“Dybala is giving a strong response, but perhaps people are asking things of him that are difficult for someone his age.

“The club has a daily rapport with the Coach and the locker room. We only intervene when it’s an extraordinary situation and I don’t believe this was. It was a player who was irritated at leaving the pitch and not scoring goals, but that was it.

“It happens in the career of a player to have a drop in form, for reasons that are indecipherable, but we are trying to stay close to Alex Sandro and work out how he can get back to giving his best.

“Selfishly, we are happy that Gonzalo Higuain is not called up by Argentina, as it saves on the journeys and stress, but on the other hand we realise it’s the dream of every player to represent his country every time.”

