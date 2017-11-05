HT: Benevento stun Juventus

Amato Ciciretti’s free kick has given bottom of the table Benevento a shock half-time lead away to Juventus.

The Bianconeri were fully expected to sweep bottom of the table Benevento aside and celebrate this week’s 120th anniversary of the club’s foundation. Miralem Pjanic, Medhi Benatia and Marko Pjaca were sidelined, but Benedikt Howedes was on the bench and Claudio Marchisio received his first start since the opening weekend. Le Streghe had lost all 11 Serie A matches and made the trip to Turin without Pietro Iemmello, Filippo Costa and Fabio Lucioni.

Douglas Costa’s cross-shot was palmed on to the upright by Alberto Brignoli, then moments later the Brazilian rattled the bar from a tight angle with his ferocious rising strike.

However, it was Benevento who took a shock lead at the Allianz Juventus Arena when Amato Ciciretti earned and converted a stunning free kick, curling it round the wall and into the near bottom corner with Wojciech Szczesny rooted to the spot.

Juan Cuadrado missed several good opportunities and Brignoli beat away Paulo Dybala’s solo effort at the end of a mazy run. Dybala also missed a sitter, although Gonzalo Higuain appeared to be offside in the build-up.

Dybala and Douglas Costa had chances with free kicks from just outside the area, but both were weak and straight at the goalkeeper.

Juventus 0-1 Benevento (Half-Time)

Ciciretti 19 (B)

Juventus: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Marchisio, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Dybala, Douglas Costa; Higuain

Benevento: Brignoli; Djimsiti, Antei, Di Chiara; Venuti, Chibsah, Viola, Lazaar; Ciciretti, Cataldi; Armenteros

Ref: Abisso

