HT: Fiorentina-Roma thriler

It’s a thriller in Florence, as Gerson struck twice for Roma, but Fiorentina are back on level terms with Jordan Veretout and Giovanni Simeone.

The Giallorossi were brimming with confidence after a club record 11 consecutive Serie A away victories, plus their midweek 3-0 Champions League thrashing of Premier League title-holders Chelsea. Bruno Peres and Patrik Schick were still side-lined, but Kostas Manolas returned to defence. The Viola, on the other hand, were extremely inconsistent and fresh from a surprise 2-1 loss at Crotone, with Cyril Thereau and Vincent Laurini carrying knocks.

Fiorentina had won just one of their last seven home games against Roma in all competition.

It didn’t take long to break the deadlock, as Radja Nainggolan caught Milan Badelj in possession and Stephan El Shaarawy rolled across for Gerson’s precise angled drive from just inside the area. It was the Brazilian’s first goal in a Roma jersey.

However, the Viola got back on level terms with a not dissimilar move, this time Gil Dias dribbling down the right to set up Jordan Veretout for the tap-in at the back post.

Edin Dzeko flew down the left to sting Marco Sportiello’s gloves at the near post, but it was Gerson who added another goal. Giovanni Simeone gave the ball away and Pellegrini threaded through for Gerson down the right to place another angled drive past Sportiello.

Federico Chiesa fired over after a poor Kostas Manolas clearance, but it was only a warning, as Federico Fazio did not mark Giovanni Simeone, allowing a free header on Cristian Biraghi’s cross over the top.

Fiorentina almost turned it around completely, but Alisson palmed Chiesa’s strike on to the upright, then got back on his feet to deny the Veretout follow-up.

Fiorentina 2-2 Roma (Half-Time)

Gerson 5, 30 (R), Veretout 9 (F), Simeone 39 (F)

Fiorentina: Sportiello; Bruno Gaspar, Pezzella, Astori, Biraghi; Benassi, Badelj, Veretout; Chiesa, Simeone, Gil Dias

Roma: Alisson; Florenzi, Fazio, Manolas, Kolarov; Nainggolan, Gonalons, Pellegrini; Gerson, Dzeko, El Shaarawy

Ref: Di Bello

