NEWS
Sunday November 5 2017
Official: Lazio-Udinese postponed
By Football Italia staff

Lazio’s Serie A match against Udinese has been called off at the Stadio Olimpico due to heavy rainfall.

The storm struck just before the planned kick-off at 14.00 GMT.

Referee Luca Banti and the two captains went out several times to test the bounce of the ball, but the pitch was waterlogged and the rain continued to fall.

It has now been announced the game will not go ahead and is to be rescheduled.

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?
Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies