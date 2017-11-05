Official: Lazio-Udinese postponed

By Football Italia staff

Lazio’s Serie A match against Udinese has been called off at the Stadio Olimpico due to heavy rainfall.

The storm struck just before the planned kick-off at 14.00 GMT.

Referee Luca Banti and the two captains went out several times to test the bounce of the ball, but the pitch was waterlogged and the rain continued to fall.

It has now been announced the game will not go ahead and is to be rescheduled.

