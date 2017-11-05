Pioli: ‘Viola not at top level’

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli admits Fiorentina are not at the same level as Serie A’s top sides after losing 4-2 to Roma.

An entertaining match at the Artemio Franchi ended with the Viola succumbing to Eusebio Di Francesco’s side, leaving them in ninth place in Italy’s top flight.

“The first half was even with a lot of chances,” Pioli said of his team’s second consecutive defeat.

“We could have ended it with a lead, but we weren’t ready to go again in the second half.

“We created a lot against a strong defence, but we conceded too much against a team with quality.

“We could have done better. For example, for the second goal Gonalons easily got the better of our midfield line.

“We need to be more compact and understand certain moments in the match.”

The Viola now have 16 points from their opening 12 matches of the League season and Pioli was asked for his verdict on his new team.

“A team that needs to work in order to achieve something we are happy with. A very new team.

“We are not at the level of the strongest teams in the League, but we can compete with the others.

“The club wants to begin a cycle, like Sampdoria last year.

“They risked finishing low down the table. We need to work hard now to reap the benefits next year.

“We need to bring back the enthusiasm and it is up to us to do it.”

