‘Streghe can compete’ – De Zerbi

By Football Italia staff

Roberto De Zerbi believes Benevento can battle to avoid relegation after today’s 2-1 defeat to Juventus.

It has been a demoralising start to the Serie A season for the Streghe, who have now lost all 12 of their matches in their first ever campaign in Italy’s top flight.

However, they ran Max Allegri’s team surpisingly close this afternoon and even lead at half time, giving their new Coach cause for optimism ahead of the international break.

“Coming here to play is not a good idea,” De Zerbi said post-match. “There is too big a difference in quality, physicality, character, everything.

“But dignity is something else and we wanted to leave the field having played a dignified match.

“When our injured players come back we can still compete.”

De Zerbi believes Benevento should follow the example of Crotone, who came back from a seemingly hopeless situation to stay in Serie A last season, as a blueprint for their survival effort.

“I really appreciate the work of Davide Nicola at Crotone, we can only learn from that. For us they are a model.

“Right now, the gap is big but there is still a long way to go.

“I came here three games ago, I signed for eight months and I wouldn’t have come if I didn’t think we could compete.”

