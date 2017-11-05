‘Cagliari can improve’ – Lopez

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari Coach Diego Lopez is pleased with his side’s win over Verona but warns there is room for improvement.

After falling behind early on, the Sardinians staged a comeback to eventually run out 2-1 winners in Lopez’s fourth game in charge since succeeding Massimo Rastelli.

“The fans today saw a team who wanted to win and play,” Lopez told his post-match Press conference.

“In the second half we had important chances to score. It is important to transmit what we want to the people and the fans.

“There were some technical errors that we made but the desire is always there.

“Since we have been here, we have seen a proactive team. That was the case in Rome too.

“Against Beneventowe suffered but we were rewarded and today it was the same.

“There are lots of things to improve, but it needs time and work.”

