Pecchia: ‘Keep heads up’

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Pecchia admits Verona deserved to lose to Cagliari but says his side need to keep their heads up.

After their fourth successive defeat, the Scaligeri will head into the international break second from bottom of the Serie A table.

“We need to continue working and look to keep our heads up,” Pecchia said after seeing his players surrender an early lead in Sardiniato lose 2-1.

“Today, we lost a match in a bad way. Cagliari deserved to take home the three points.

“I am sorry about that because we came into it after three good performances in which we didn’t get any points.

“Today, the team didn’t show its true worth.”

Verona’s next match following the break is a home meeting with Bologna.

