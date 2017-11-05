Rui: ‘Not the debut I wanted’

By Football Italia staff

Mario Rui admits Napoli’s goalless draw with Chievo was not the full debut for the club he wanted.

The left back made his first start of the season as Maurizio Sarri’s team dropped points in Serie A for just the second time this season.

“It certainly wasn’t the match I was hoping for,” the left-back, on loan from Roma, reflected after the game at the Bentegodi.

“I felt good and I am happy to be back on the pitch.

“I wanted a debut with three points and I will look to give it everything to get back to the top.

“Chievo prepared very well for the match. The team didn’t do badly and we moved the ball well.

“We lacked that little bit of ruthlessness in the final third.”

Portuguese full-back Rui was substituted in the 66th minute after complaining of feeling discomfort in his left calf.

