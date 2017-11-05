De Sciglio: ‘I can’t please everyone’

By Football Italia staff

Mattia De Sciglio admits he ‘cannot please everyone’ after criticism from sections of Juventus’ support.

The former Milan full-back played the full 90 minutes of this afternoon’s 2-1 victory over Benevento but was asked about the scepticism towards him after the match.

“For me, it’s enough to feel the trust of my teammates, the club and the Coach,” De Sciglio answered.

“But you can’t please everyone. I always try to do my best.

“I have always been calm, now I have new motivation.

“I am at a club which is at the top of Europe, so the motivation comes all by itself. You can improve every day.”

Discussing the game, De Sciglio said he always knew Benevento would provide tough opposition despite now having lost all 12 of their matches so far this season.

“We knew it would be a tough game from a mental point of view.

“Benevento wanted to shut up shop and take advantage of our mistakes.

“We conceded a goal from their only shot, but we were slow and it was hard to find spaces.

“Then, in the second half we were better and found larger spaces.”

