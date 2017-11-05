Milan hold talks with Conte – report

By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly hopeful of securing the services of Antonio Conte as Head Coach from next summer.

Current Rossoneri boss Vincenzo Montella is under heavy pressure following poor recent form, with some reports suggesting he could be sacked if the San Siro side fail to win tonight’s Serie A meeting with Sassuolo.

According to Sky Calcio Show, Milan made contact with Chelsea manager Conte 15 days ago in order to establish whether he would be interested in taking the reins next June.

The initial talks are said to have proceeded well, with the Diavolo confident of landing their man.

The report goes on to state that Conte could arrive sooner if he were to be sacked by Chelsea in the meantime.

However, despite disagreements between Conte and the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, that scenario currently appears unlikely.

