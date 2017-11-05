Balotelli punches dugout in Nice win

By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli scored, received a red card and punched a dugout as Nice heat Dijon 1-0 in Ligue 1.

The Italy international first netted from the penalty spot towards the end of the first half, bringing to an end his struggling side’s four-match losing streak.

However, the afternoon began to turn sour for the 27-year-old when he was sent off for a poor challenge on Dijon’s Cedric Yambere shortly before the end of the match.

As he made his way off the field, Balotelli then struck out at the side of the dugout he was walking past, causing an unexpecting official sitting inside it to jump up holding his head.

Despite this latest episode in his controversial career, the former Milanand Inter forward has been in good form for Nice so far this season.

In 13 appearances in all competitions, he has claimed eight goals and one assist despite his team’s struggles.

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.