Line-ups: Sassuolo-Milan

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella could well be sacked if Milan fail to beat Sassuolo tonight and he relies on Nikola Kalinic, Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu.

It kicks off a the Mapei Stadium at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the LIVEBLOG.

The Rossoneri have been poor this season, losing five of their 11 games and drawing one, but even more so have struggled to play interesting football.

All this has put Montella’s position at serious risk, with Primavera youth team Coach Gennaro Gattuso ready to step in as caretaker.

There’s a precedent too, as Max Allegri was famously fired by Milan after a 4-3 defeat to Sassuolo in Reggio-Emilia.

Lucas Biglia, Jack Bonaventura and Andrea Conti are out injured, so Riccardo Montolivo steps in to the midfield with Franck Kessie.

Davide Calabria returns on the right wing after his head injury in last week’s 4-1 win away to Chievo.

Suso and Calhanoglu support lone centre-forward Kalinic, leaving Andre Silva on the bench.

Alessio Romagnoli gets the nod in the back three with Leonardo Bonucci and Cristian Zapata rather than Ricardo Rodriguez, who is not even on the bench due to a muscular problem.

Sassuolo haven’t had a great campaign either, as new Coach Cristian Bucchi had big shoes to fill with Eusebio Di Francesco moving on to Roma.

He has an injury crisis to deal with too, missing Domenico Berardi, Alfred Duncan, Claud Adjapong, Timo Letschert, Cristian Dell’Orco and Edoardo Goldaniga.

These sides have never shared the spoils with five Milan victories and four for Sassuolo, home and away between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

Milan will be wearing their white away kit this evening.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Gazzola, Cannavaro, Acerbi, Peluso; Missiroli, Mazzitelli, Cassata; Politano, Falcinelli, Ragusa

Sassuolo bench: Marson, Pegolo, Magnanelli, Biondini, Matri, Sensi, Scamacca, Pierini, Lirola, Rogerio

Milan: G Donnarumma; Zapata, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Calabria, Kessie, Montolivo, Borini; Calhanoglu, Suso; Kalinic

Milan bench: A Donnarumma, Storari, Abate, Antonelli, Gomez, Paletta, Musacchio, Locatelli, Mauri, Cutrone, Andre Silva

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.