Missiroli: 'Play Milan with the mind'

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo midfielder Simone Missiroli believes tonight’s clash with Milan “will be played more with the mind than the feet.”

It kicks off a the Mapei Stadium at 19.45 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“It’s a delicate moment of the season for us too, which means this is a game that will likely be played more with the mind than the feet,” the midfielder told Mediaset Premium.

“The only positive results we’ve had so far have been away from home, so we’ve got to start doing better on our own turf.

“It would be insane to underestimate Milan. We know that we need a great performance.”

