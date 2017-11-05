SPAL comeback at 10-man Atalanta

By Football Italia staff

SPAL came back from a goal down to hold 10-man Atalanta and very nearly won it in stoppages, where they were denied by the upright.

Bryan Cristante had put the hosts in front at the Stadio Azzurri d’Italia, but Luca Rizzo came off the bench and equalised with a spectacular curling finish.

Remo Freuler saw red for a dangerous tackle on Federico Viviani, leaving Atalanta down to 10 men for the final 20 minutes.

The visitors had the chances to win it late on, but Etrit Berisha’s fingertip save on Viviani and the woodwork on Mirco Antenucci kept it at 1-1.

