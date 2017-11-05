NEWS
Bonucci: 'Milan must win'
By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci warns “Milan need to win this evening” against Sassuolo and he must “give to Milan what I was able to give other teams.”

It kicks off a the Mapei Stadium at 19.45 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“It’s a delicate match, Milan need to win this evening,” the defender told Milan TV and Mediaset Premium.

The former Juventus centre-back returns after a two-match Serie A ban.

“I have to give to Milan what I was able to give to other teams in the past. I am in good shape, both physically and psychologically. I’m happy to be back, as I am in this profession to experience it to the full.

“Over the last few days, I took time to relax, trained well and cleared my head. We all want to prove ourselves and win together.

“A win this evening would be a gift to us, to the Coach and to the fans. Sassuolo want to win too, as they are having a tough time. We must be wary of their counter-attacks, but I am convinced we’ll have a great game and three points.”

