Mirabelli: 'Milan faith in Montella'

By Football Italia staff

Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli insists “Vincenzo Montella has our faith” and shrugged off questions about Antonio Conte.

“Montella has our faith. We work daily to ensure this project continues the way we started it. We know there are some difficulties, we might’ve expected fewer of them, but we’re working to resolve these issues,” Mirabelli told Mediaset Premium.

The director of sport was asked specifically about reports Milan have contacted Chelsea manager Conte over the last 15 days.

“Whether you believe them or not, these rumours are part of your world and not ours. We are focused on our Coach and our daily work.

“You can’t say Conte is of no interest, nor anyone else, because we are focused only on our Coach and our players. We don’t look at other people’s houses.”

The Rossoneri have shown a lack of consistency this season, argued Mirabelli.

“We’ve been waiting for more than one game, a series of games that can turn the tide for this team. For example, we won easily against a tough side like Chievo Verona, who today held Napoli, but we cannot repeat that performance in the next game. Sometimes we don’t even play consistently during one match.

“Naturally, it’s difficult for a squad to absorb all the things a Coach asks when there are so many new players, but we want some good results to bring back the enthusiasm while we work through this period.”

Sassuolo President Giorgio Squinzi, who is a Milan fan, said today that the Rossoneri had a decent squad, but not one capable of finishing in the top four.

“The problem is that we needed to build an entirely new squad and open up a new Milan era, so we made a precise decision to bring in many talented and also young players. It’s a strategy, I doubt anyone can afford 10 top players. Don’t forget that over the past couple of years, the market has become impossible with prices that are over the top.

“Our strategy was based on the future and we built this team to start an era.”

