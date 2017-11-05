Conte on Milan and David Luiz

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte replied to Milan rumours, but hit out at Chelsea and David Luiz after the 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

The Premier League holders ended their dire run of results, including a 3-0 Champions League defeat to Roma, with this evening’s win.

When Conte came to speak to Italian reporters, their first question was about reports of an approach from Milan.

“Milan? Leave it out… We’re trying to stay concentrated, because it’s a tough run from here to the end of the season,” Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

“I am only concentrated on Chelsea and purely want to do what is best for Chelsea. If we have this enthusiasm, we can fight to the end.”

When it came to his decision to leave David Luiz in the stands against Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United, the response was an interesting one.

“If I have four midfielders in the squad and two of them are injured, it’s hard to change or modify the system. Today they came back and we went well.

“David Luiz was a tactical decision, as Andreas Christensen is the present and the future of this team. The choice was a natural one and the facts proved me right.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.