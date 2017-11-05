Icardi out of Argentina squad

By Football Italia staff

Inter striker Mauro Icardi will not join up with Argentina for international duty after sustaining a knee injury.

The forward had been called up for the friendlies against Russia and Nigeria next week.

However, the Argentina Federation announced that Icardi would not be coming to South America due to a problem in his right knee.

The statement suggests it is synovitis – an inflammation of the synovial membrane.

He will have more tests tomorrow to ascertain the cause and any necessary treatment.

