Serie B: Entella sack Castorina

By Football Italia staff

Serie B side Virtus Entella have fired Coach Gianpaolo Castorina after sliding to one point above the relegation zone.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Cesena was the last match in charge for the tactician, as the club announced he had been axed this evening.

Entella picked up just two points from the last four rounds.

The likely replacement is Alfredo Aglietti, who has already worked at Entella earlier in his career.

So far this season, Entella have three wins, five draws and five defeats.

