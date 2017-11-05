Milan save Montella at Sassuolo

Alessio Romagnoli’s header and a trademark Suso left-foot curler gave Milan the victory at Sassuolo to save Vincenzo Montella’s job.

There were strong reports the Coach would be axed if he failed to take all three points at the Mapei Stadium.

It was an uninspired start to the game, but the deadlock was broken just before half-time when Romagnoli anticipated Andrea Consigli to nod in a corner.

The goalkeeper complained that he had been fouled, but VAR did not back up his protests.

After the break, Suso scored a trademark goal, bursting down the right flank to curl a left-foot strike into the far top corner.

