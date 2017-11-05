Suso: 'Delicate moment for Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Suso admits “it was a delicate moment for the Coach and for us,” as Milan won 2-0 at Sassuolo to keep Vincenzo Montella on the bench.

Alessio Romagnoli’s header just before the break and a Suso trademark left-foot curler earned the victory at the Mapei Stadium.

“I think it was a very important game for our situation. We played well, earned three points and now during the break for international duty, we’ll all be a bit more relaxed,” the Spaniard told Mediaset Premium.

“It was a delicate moment for the Coach and for us, because we were working hard and the performances weren’t what we wanted. Now we can rest and prepare for the next game against Napoli.

“I feel very happy here, the whole squad is wonderful and the Coach has a lot of faith in me, so I try to repay him for that on the pitch. I’ve always said, I have a splendid rapport with the Coach and so I’m happy for him too.”

It has been said that Milan’s forwards don’t score enough goals, but Suso thinks it is only a matter of time.

“We have a lot of players like Nikola Kalinic, Andre Silva and Patrick Cutrone who have different characteristics that complement the squad. They need to relax, as the goals will come.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.