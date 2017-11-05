Montella: 'Milan will improve'

Vincenzo Montella has “great belief” that Milan and their star names will “inevitably improve” after a victory away to Sassuolo.

There were multiple reports the Coach would be sacked if he didn’t win at the Mapei Stadium this evening, so the 2-0 result decided by Alessio Romagnoli’s header and a Suso left-foot curler sealed only their second victory in the last eight rounds.

“We started with great effort, at the first problem on a throw-in we got anxious and lost our way, which I did not like. After a while, we got back on track and eventually earned the points,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“We had 10 shots on target today, so more than in any other game this season. That means we are working on it and improving, even if some people don’t notice, and we’re on the right track.

“I saw plenty of positives today, as we were organised, allowed very little at the back and created many chances with 10 shots on target, so I am happy.”

Milan lost all the head-to-head clashes with Roma, Inter and Juventus, picking up their only points with ‘smaller’ sides.

“I would’ve been more worried if we had struggled for points against the smaller teams and did well with the big clubs. It means they have something more than us right now, although I didn’t see that big a gap. We’re not distant in terms of performance, but the three defeats prove we still have work to do.

“I have great belief, because the players in our squad will inevitably improve, as they have to logically, and the younger figures around them will improve too. I remain convinced we will chase our target to the end.”

Montella joked throughout the last week about the constant speculation that he’d be sacked and replaced by Primavera youth team boss Gennaro Gattuso.

“Gattuso is a friend and he got dragged into this situation too, against his will, but the media speculation is all part of the job.

“I said I was watching my own funeral and I think everyone dreams of being able to do that. It was useful, as I got to realise certain things.”

