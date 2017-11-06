Bucchi at risk at Sassuolo

By Football Italia staff

Cristian Bucchi is reportedly at risk of losing his job as Sassuolo Coach, following the defeat to Milan.

The Neroverdi went down 2-0 to Vincenzo Montella’s side last night, and they remain just two points clear of the relegation zone.

According to CalcioNews24, the Coach is now very much under pressure, with the international break seen as an ideal opportunity to make a change on the bench.

The Sassuolo leadership are studying the situation, with Domenico Berardi’s absence through injury offering a mitigating factor.

However, the results and performances of the team haven’t been good enough, so Bucchi could well be dismissed.

