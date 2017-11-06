‘Inter the main rivals to Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta sees Inter as their main Scudetto rivals - “they’re not spectacular, but they’re clinical”.

The Bianconeri moved above Luciano Spalletti’s side after beating Benevento yesterday, while the Beneamata drew with Torino.

Despite that though, the Juve director sees the Nerazzurri as a serious contender for the Serie A title.

“I think that, given they have no international and European commitments, Inter are the ones who can tailor their preparation the best,” Marotta pointed out on Domenica Sportiva.

“They’re a very solid team, they’re not spectacular but they’re clinical and getting good results. So I think Inter are the ones who are the most fearsome.

“Roma? In recent years Roma have always been the antagonist in our path. Despite changing their Coach it’s the same this year, they have a very competitive squad and a Coach [Eusebio Di Francesco] who is full of enthusiasm.

“He has modern but also very solid footballing ideas so I think they’re definitely a legitimate candidate for the Scudetto.

“At the moment we’re a point behind Napoli, but we have a point more than last year. I have to say that Napoli’s journey has been extraordinary so far.

“Yesterday’s draw calmed the league down a little, but they’re on an extraordinary journey while ours has been ordinary so far.

“At the same time we’re doing perfectly well when compared to last year, so we know that getting up there and staying there is very difficult.

“We apply our model, a particular model where suffering is important.”

Marotta was then asked about the summer transfer campaign, with the likes of Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa struggling for playing time so far.

“It’s no coincidence that Napoli are top of the league right now, and if you look at Napoli’s summer transfer campaign they only did a couple of deals because they confirmed most pf their players, who are great.

“It’s the same for Juventus, the same for Real Madrid and the same for Manchester City; the best teams don’t have to use the transfer market to revolutionise their teams.

“We’ve made transfers to prepare for our future, we’ve brought in young people like [Rodrigo] Bentancur, Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa, young guys who will have time to show their ability.

“We have a big squad with great quality, considering that last season we played 57 matches and that’s without considering the national teams.

“So it’s logical to set up a numerically strong squad.

“Will we return to the transfer market? No, absolutely not.”

