Ansaldi in Argentina squad

By Football Italia staff

Torino full-back Cristian Ansaldi has been added to the Argentina squad for the games against Russia and Nigeria.

The defender wasn’t included in the original squad when it was released last week, though there was plenty of Serie A representation including Inter’s Mauro Icardi and Roma centre-back Federico Fazio.

Today Ansaldi has also been included in the squad, with the Granata releasing a brief statement confirming he’ll join up with the Albiceleste for the games with Nigeria and Russia.

The 31-year-old has been capped five times in the past, scoring in a friendly win over Croatia in November 2014.

