NEWS
Monday November 6 2017
Sousa replaces Cannavaro
By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa has taken over at Tianjin Quanjian, after Fabio Cannavaro resigned as Coach.

Cannavaro guided the club to third place in the Chinese Super League, having won promotion last season.

However, he handed in his resignation today, and is likely to return to Guangzhou Evergrande where he previously replaced Marcello Lippi.

Former Fiorentina Coach Paulo Sousa has been appointed as Cannavaro’s replacement, having left the Viola at the end of last season.

The former Juventus midfielder had been linked with Milan, but has instead opted to continue his career in China.

