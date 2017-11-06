Immobile: ‘My most important game’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile describes Italy’s play-off with Sweden as “the most important of my career”, and assures he’s fit.

The forward missed the Europa League win over Nice last Thursday with a thigh strain, and didn’t play at the weekend as the game against Udinese was called off.

“I’m ready, I’m completely at [CT Giampiero] Ventura’s disposal,” Immobile told Sky.

“I’m ready, now we have four days to handle things in the best way. We have a big responsibility, it’s very important for us to play this game.

“You could say it’s the most important of my career, because it’s a way of taking us to such a beautiful and important competition which the Italian national team can’t miss out on.

“We know the responsibilities and we need to remain calm to prepare well. We’re 100 per cent behind the CT.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.