Gagliardini: ‘Italy will qualify’

By Football Italia staff

Inter midfielder Roberto Gagliardini believes “if we play as Italy, I’m sure we’ll go to the World Cup”.

The Azzurri face a two-legged play-off with Sweden to get to Russia, having finished behind Spain in their qualifying group.

“Now we start thinking about the national team and this important game,” Gagliardini told Sky.

“This is a very important moment, and we’ll do everything to meet this challenge in the best way. It’s something which gives us a lot of responsibility.

“If we play as Italy, I’m sure we’ll go to the World Cup.”

