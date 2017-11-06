Pirlo to hang up his boots

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pirlo played what seems certain to be the final match of his career, as New York City FC failed to overturn a first leg loss to Columbus Crew.

The 38-year-old came on for a brief cameo in the 2-0 win, which followed a 4-1 loss in the first leg.

Pirlo announced last month that he’d hang up his boots after the MLS season, so it appears this may have been his final match as a player.

Known for his range of passing and pinpoint free-kicks, Pirlo was capped 116 times by Italy, scoring 13 goals and winning the 2006 World Cup.

He also won two Scudetti and two Champions Leagues at Milan, before leaving on a free transfer to join Juventus in 2011.

Pirlo won a further four Scudetti in Turin, and played his final match for the club in the 2015 Champions League final, a 3-1 defeat to Barcelona.

He then made the move to New York City FC, helping them to reach the play-offs in each of the last two seasons.

In total, Pirlo has made over 750 club appearances, scoring 73 times.

He remains joint top of the all-time Serie A free-kick goals table, tied with Sinisa Mihajlovic on 28, six ahead of Alessandro Del Piero.

