Agent: ‘Jorginho only wants Italy’

By Football Italia staff

Jorginho’s agent says his client has been convinced by Italy, and “there will be no re-opening of dialogue with Brazil”.

The midfielder has been capped twice by the Azzurri, but both came in friendlies so he’s still eligible for the nation of his birth.

CT Giampiero Ventura has repeatedly overlooked the Napoli man, but has included him in the squad for the World Cup play-off with Sweden.

“He’s convinced by this call from Italy,” Joao Santos said on Radio Crc.

“Ventura said in a recent interview that he wanted to go to the World Cup with more than one formation, giving Jorginho the chance to go to Russia if he does well between now and March.

“He’ll make his contribution to the national team over these two games, and even if he doesn’t play a single minute there will be no re-opening of dialogue with Brazil.

“For him the most important thing is to do well with Napoli, the national team is always a consequence.”

