Ventura: ‘Italy will qualify’

By Football Italia staff

Italy CT Giampiero Ventura declares “we’ll go to the World Cup, then we’ll respond to the criticism”.

The Azzurri face a play-off double-header against Sweden to make it to Russia next summer, having finished runners-up to Spain in the group.

“It’s an important moment for me and my story,” Ventura admitted in his Press conference today.

“That’s also the case for the players though, some can start a cycle and others can finish one. It’s important to everyone, then the rest is born of our work.

“There’s determination and also the conviction that we can do well, due to the great willingness and desire of all the players.

“Then there’s the affection of the fans: thank you. Italy responds in our hour of need.

“Before the Spain game we were coming off a lot of wins in a row and many good games. After that game, due to how the defeat arrived, a lot of criticism came our way.

“That’s to be accepted, especially if it’s constructive, but I think that was born of that moment.

“All that’s behind us now, there’s a desire to do it in these two games. We’ll go to the World Cup, then we’ll respond to the criticism.

“I’ve never considered the idea of not going to the World Cup, and I’ve never felt that the Federation wasn’t behind me. I want to thank them for being close to me over these two years.

“It’s clear we have a goal we need to achieve, and only then can we start thinking about more important things.

“I’m not thinking about not going to the World Cup, but about Russia and right now, above all else, Sweden.”

