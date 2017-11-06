Official: Pirlo confirms retirement

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pirlo has officially confirmed his retirement, having played his final match for New York City FC last night.

The 38-year-old has played for Inter, Milan and Juventus among others, and won the World Cup with Italy in 2006.

“Last match in MLS,” Pirlo wrote on his Twitter profile.

“As my time in NYCFC comes to an end, I would like to say a few words. I want to thank everybody for the support they have shown me in this incredible city.

“Thank you to the amazing supporters, thank you to the coaching staff and thank you to everyone that works behind the scenes, thank you to my teammates.

“Not only my adventure in NY comes to an end, but my journey as a football player as well.

“That is why I would like to take the opportunity to thank my family and my children for the support and love that they always give me, every team that I had the honour to play for, every teammate I have been pleased to play alongside, all the people that made my career such incredible [sic].

“And last but not least, all the fans around the world that always showed me support. You will always be on my side and in my heart.”

