Monday November 6 2017
Falque: ‘Napoli for the Scudetto!’
By Football Italia staff

Torino winger Iago Falque says “it would be nice” for Napoli to win the Scudetto even though “Juventus have the best squad”.

The Partenopei currently lead Serie A, but Juve have moved up to second, and are just a point behind Maurizio Sarri’s side.

“I see Napoli looking good for the Scudetto, even if Juve have the best squad,” Falque told Radio Onda Cero.

“Among those who are fighting for it, it would be nice for Napoli to win, considering the football they play.

“Torino’s goal is to finish in the top seven, we’re betting on seventh place to get into Europe and we have the team to fight for that.”

