Di Francesco out for two months

By Football Italia staff

Bologna have announced that Federico Di Francesco will be out for around two months with a medial collateral ligament injury.

The winger had to be substituted at half-time in the defeat to Crotone yesterday, and he’s set to be out until after Christmas.

“Federico Di Francesco has undergone tests which have revealed an injury to his left MCL with an estimated recovery time of 60 days,” a brief statement on the Rossoblu’s website confirmed.

Di Francesco has made nine Serie A appearances so far this season, scoring in the 1-1 draw with Torino.

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.