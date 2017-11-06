Andersson: ‘Sweden can beat Italy’

By Football Italia staff

Sweden Coach Janne Andersson says “we have everything to win” in the World Cup play-off with Italy.

The Scandinavian side host the Azzurri in Stockholm on Friday, before facing Giampiero Ventura’s side at San Siro on Monday.

“We have everything to win, and my feelings are good,” Andersson said in his Press conference today.

“There’s nothing in the world I want more than to go to Russia next summer, but I don’t feel the pressure of the nation on me.

“Italy have a team full of top players though.

“We had the toughest qualification group against the Netherlands and France and we played some really good games.

“If we can play at that level, we can beat any team in the world - including Italy.

“The history of Italian football is good, they have good individual players and they have been to the World Cup many times before. They have good experience and a good team. But we will go for it.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.