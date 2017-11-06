FIFA signs new FIFPro agreement

By Football Italia staff

FIFA has reached an agreement with the international players’ union, FIFPro, who have dropped a lawsuit against world football’s governing body.

The union took legal action to outlaw the transfer system, making it easier for players to move between clubs on the basis that their members didn’t have the freedom of movement afforded to other professions.

New regulations will not do away with the transfer system, but it will make it easier for players to break contracts, particularly when they haven’t been paid.

“FIFA and FIFPro have today concluded a wide-ranging six-year cooperation agreement to strengthen relationships between the two organisations and improve the governance of professional football worldwide,” a statement announced.

“Additionally, an accord has been reached between FIFA, FIFPro, the European Club Association and the World Leagues Forum under the umbrella of FIFA’s newly formed Football Stakeholders Committee, which includes confederations, member associations and professional football stakeholders.

“The new rules will streamline dispute resolution between players and clubs, particularly for decisions in cases of overdue payables. The changes will also introduce a new provision to avoid the abusive conduct of parties, such as players being forced to train alone.

“This agreement followed 18 months of negotiations between FIFA and the game’s key stakeholders.

“The transfer system will also be further improved as FIFA’s Football Stakeholders Committee has agreed to establish a task force to study and conduct a broader review of the transfer system.

“Joint initiatives include the continued rollout of club licensing, establishment of national dispute resolution chambers, and exploring minimum contract requirements with all stakeholders at global level.

“The health and safety of the players will be addressed, in particular in relation to the international match calendar, which is set to be discussed with all stakeholders.

“Furthermore, FIFA and FIFPro are committed to respecting internationally recognised human rights, including as they apply to professional football, as well as promoting equality and the interests of female players, the growth of professional women’s football, and women in football.

“As a consequence of these commitments and the implementation of today’s agreement, FIFPro will withdraw the complaint against FIFA lodged with the European Commission in September 2015.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.