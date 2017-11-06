‘Pirlo could have played 10 more years’

By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli pays tribute to the retiring Andrea Pirlo, adding the former Italy midfielder could have played for ’10 more years.’

38-year-old Pirlo confirmed his retirement after his final club, Major League Soccer outfit New York City FC, were eliminated from the end of season play-offs last night.

Tributes have been flooding in for the ex-Milan and Juventus man, who was also part of Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning squad.

“Unique, inimitable, phenomenon,” his former international teammate Balotelli wrote on his official Instagram account.

“I had the honour to play with you, thank you for everything Andrea.

“For me, you could have played for 10 more years.”

