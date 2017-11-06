Genoa confirm the appointment of Davide Ballardini as their new Head Coach, replacing the sacked Ivan Juric.
Croatian Juric was relieved of his duties after Saturday’s derby defeat to Sampdoria, a result that left the Griffone with just six points from their first 12 matches of the Serie A season.
Former Palermo boss Ballardini was quickly made the favourite to succeed Juric, and the Marassi club have now officially announced he has returned for a third spell in charge.
“Genoa Cricket and Football Club communicates it has passed the leadership of the first team to the Coach Davide Ballardini,” a statement on the club’s website reads.
“He previously worked with us during the 2010/11 season and in 2013.”
The Rossoblu also confirmed that a Press conference to formally unveil Ballardini will take place tomorrow at 10.30 GMT.