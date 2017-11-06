Official: Genoa appoint Ballardini

By Football Italia staff

Genoa confirm the appointment of Davide Ballardini as their new Head Coach, replacing the sacked Ivan Juric.

Croatian Juric was relieved of his duties after Saturday’s derby defeat to Sampdoria, a result that left the Griffone with just six points from their first 12 matches of the Serie A season.

Former Palermo boss Ballardini was quickly made the favourite to succeed Juric, and the Marassi club have now officially announced he has returned for a third spell in charge.

“Genoa Cricket and Football Club communicates it has passed the leadership of the first team to the Coach Davide Ballardini,” a statement on the club’s website reads.

“He previously worked with us during the 2010/11 season and in 2013.”

The Rossoblu also confirmed that a Press conference to formally unveil Ballardini will take place tomorrow at 10.30 GMT.

