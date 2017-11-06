NEWS
Monday November 6 2017
Official: Modena excluded from Lega Pro
By Football Italia staff

Modena have been formally excluded from the Lega Pro, officially bringing to an end their 105-year history.

The Canarini, who spent a total of 13 seasons in Serie A, had failed to fulfil their most recent four League matches in Italian football’s third tier and were yesterday declared bankrupt.

According to Lega Pro rules, forfeting four matches in a season results in automatic expulsion from the League.

The club had been locked out of their Stadio Braglia home for their failure to pay certain outstanding bills.

And the players’ refusal to take to the field for yesterday’s fixture with Santarcangelo, having not been paid for several months, sealed the club’s fate.

It has been confirmed that Modena’s League record this season will now be expunged, with results against the Canarini no longer counting in the standings.

