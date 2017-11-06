‘Catenaccio good for perfect Chievo’

By Football Italia staff

Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino says his side played a ‘perfect’ match to hold Napoli to a goalless draw.

The free-scoring and table-topping Partenopei were left frustrated after Rolando Maran’s team produced a fine defensive performance to claim a point at the Bentegodi.

“Yesterday we managed to stop a team that had an average of three goals a game,” shot-stopper Sorrentino reflected.

“I think Chievo played a perfect game.”

The veteran was asked whether he was a fan of his side’s ‘Catenaccio-like’ tactics.

“It is good if it helps us to achieve our aim, which is to stay up.

“We have a President who doesn’t take larger steps than he has legs.”

38-year-old Sorrentino also commented on Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri’s criticism of the amount of time added on at the end of yesterday’s match.

“There is a regulation and the referee gives a fair amount of added time. Yesterday, there were five minutes of added time.”

