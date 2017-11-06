NEWS
Monday November 6 2017
‘Catenaccio good for perfect Chievo’
By Football Italia staff

Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino says his side played a ‘perfect’ match to hold Napoli to a goalless draw.

The free-scoring and table-topping Partenopei were left frustrated after Rolando Maran’s team produced a fine defensive performance to claim a point at the Bentegodi.

“Yesterday we managed to stop a team that had an average of three goals a game,” shot-stopper Sorrentino reflected.

“I think Chievo played a perfect game.”

The veteran was asked whether he was a fan of his side’s ‘Catenaccio-like’ tactics.

“It is good if it helps us to achieve our aim, which is to stay up.

“We have a President who doesn’t take larger steps than he has legs.”

38-year-old Sorrentino also commented on Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri’s criticism of the amount of time added on at the end of yesterday’s match.

“There is a regulation and the referee gives a fair amount of added time. Yesterday, there were five minutes of added time.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?
Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies